Ready, set...HBO Go app now on Chromecast

Catch up on shows with HBO on the go, and now at home

With Chromecast making its way over international waters soon, more apps are bound to pop up on your television set.

HBO Go is one of the most recent additions to the Chromecast app list, meaning you can now watch favorites like Game of Thrones, Boardwalk Empire and more by casting from the HBO Go app or website if you've missed the newest episodes.

However, you must already have an HBO subscription through your cable provider in order to use the app and its services.

More blips!

You're free to enjoy more blips anytime, anywhere all found right here.