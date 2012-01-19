Nike+ FuelBand exercise monitor announced

Nike+ gadgets have been inspiring us to, literally, go the extra mile for years now, but the new FuelBand wants to keep you on the move for the whole day.

The Nike+ FuelBand, announced on Thursday, is designed to be worn throughout the day and monitors your calories, steps, time and NikeFuel.

What's NikeFuel you ask? Well it's the points that you acquire with your movement, based on the goals you set every morning.

The NikeFuel meter has 20 LED lights and it's your job to turn them from red to green as you tick off your targets.

Boot in the rear

The wristband syncs-up wirelessly with an iPhone app, via Bluetooth, or can be plugged into your Mac or PC via USB.

The app congratulates you on achieving your goals and gives you a pleasant boot in the rear end if you need to push a little harder.

Cycling legend and Nike ambassador Lance Armstrong said: "What's great about the idea of NikeFuel and the FuelBand is the way it provides real information and numbers to show how much people are doing all day, every day. That's what will get people challenging themselves to do more and better their own scores. It's a tool to get people more active."

The release of the Nike+ FuelBand follows the launch of the Jawbone Up wristband, which offers similar always-on functionality. It's getting harder and harder to be lazy. Thanks, a lot tech.

The Nike+ FuelBand will be available in the UK from May 1st and will cost £139.