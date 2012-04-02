Phase One launch $60,000 aerial camera

PhaseOne has launched an aerial camera with a big price tag

Phase One has created the iXA, a new medium format aerial camera system manufactured to streamline image capture and process workflow.

Users have a choice of 80 or 60 megapixel models in either RGB or NIR versions, allowing it to be used with existing or new systems.

The 80MP version has a resolution of 10320 x 7752 pixels and the 60MP has a resolution of 8984 x 6732. The body has secured I/O communication connectors and a mini USB connector.

Phase One claims that its new range of Schneider-Kreuznach electronically controlled leaf shutter lenses provide sharp images with in-depth colour. SDK software promises users complete control over ISO, aperture and shutter speed during flight.

Hefty

The iXA certainly swings its weight about, comprising of a 6061 aluminium alloy body for tough aerial conditions and a weighty price tag of $60,000 for the 80MP version and $53,000 for the 60MP. Dov says that this is an extremely high performance system with a cost-effective price.

The camera has been designed for its scalability and flexibility, capturing synchronised images within 100 microseconds.

Dov Kalinski general manager of Phase One Industrial said, "Phase One has spared no effort in developing a truly integrated aerial camera system."

Phase One manufacture open-platform based medium format cameras, digital backs and lenses which are aimed at pro photographers.

Shipping of the iXA will commence in May 2012.