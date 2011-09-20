Nikon Coolpix S6150 review: TechRadar labs data

Our test of the Nikon Coolpix S6150 is on the way, but in the mean time we would like to share the resolution chart images and the noise and dynamic range results.

As part of our image quality testing for the Nikon Coolpix S6150, we've shot our resolution chart.

If you view our crops of the resolution chart's central section at 100% (or Actual Pixels) you will see that, for example, at ISO 100 the Nikon Coolpix S6150 is capable of resolving up to around 20 (line widths per picture height x100) in its highest quality JPEG files.

Examining images of the chart taken at each sensitivity setting reveals the following resolution scores in line widths per picture height x100:

Nikon coolpix s6150 resolution iso

Nikon coolpix s6150 resolution iso 80

ISO 80, score: 22 (see full image)

Nikon coolpix s6150 resolution iso 100

ISO 100, score: 20 (see full image)

Nikon coolpix s6150 resolution iso 200

ISO 200, score: 20x (see full image)

Nikon coolpix s6150 resolution iso 400

ISO 400, score: 20 (see full image)

Nikon coolpix s6150 resolution iso 800

ISO 800, score: 18 (see full image)

Nikon coolpix s6150 resolution iso 1600

ISO 1600, score: 16 (see full image)

Nikon coolpix s6150 resolution iso 3200

ISO 3200, score: 12 (see full image)

For a full explanation of what our resolution charts mean, and how to read them please click here to read the full article.

Noise and dynamic range

These graphs were produced using data generated by DXO Analyzer.

We shoot a specially designed chart in carefully controlled conditions and the resulting images are analysed using the DXO software.

Signal to noise ratio

A high signal to noise ratio (SNR) indicates a cleaner and better quality image.

Nikon coolpix s6150 snr

JPEG images from the Nikon Coolpix S6150 are on a par with those from the Nikon Coolpix S6200, and produce a better signal to noise ration between sensitivities of ISO 100 and 800 than the Samsung WB700 and Canon IXUS SX220 HS.

Dynamic range

Nikon coolpix s6150 dynamic range

This chart indicates that the Nikon Coolpix S6150's JPEGs dynamic range is similar to the Samsung WB700 and Nikon Coolpix S6200.

For a full explanation of our noise and dynamic range tests, please click here to read the full article.