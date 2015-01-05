Canon adds SX530 HS big-zoom bridge camera PowerShot line up

Canon has announced four new PowerShot cameras to slot into its range of compact models, including a bridge camera with 50x optical zoom.

The PowerShot SX530HS also includes 100x Zoom plus, Canon's own digital zoom technology. The SX530 HS offers the second biggest zoom range in Canon's line-up, slotting into the range just behind last year's SX60 bridge camera, which features a 65x optical zoom.

The SX530 HS replaces the SX520 HS. The zoom range is slightly longer (50x vs 42x) but otherwise the camera is very similar, and it's part of an annual refresh of existing cameras rather than completely new products.

Canon SX710 HS and SX610 HS

Also announced today is a pocket friendly PowerShot SX710 HS, which features a 30x optical zoom and replaces last year's SX700 (also with) a 30x optical zoom. Meanwhile, the new PowerShot SX610 HS includes an 18x optical zoom and replaces the SX600 HS.

The SX710 HS (top) and SX610 HS (above) are relatively routine upgrades to existing cameras.

All three models have an Auto Zoom function which helps keep your subject in the frame by automatically detecting the number of people and adjusting the zoom level to determine the optimal size.

Full HD video recording, along with integrated Wi-Fi and Dynamic NFC, is also included in these models.

Canon PowerShot N2

Also announced today is the new PowerShot N2, which features a square design with zoom and shoot lens rings, designed to help you take pictures from a variety of different angles. It's also equipped with a new touchscreen that tilts up 180 degrees, activating the dedicated selfie mode.

An enhanced Creative Shot mode is also available to give your photos an array of different creative treatments.

The square-shaped PowerShot N2 is the perfect selfie camera.

The Canon PowerShot SX530 HS price is suggested at £329/$429, while the Canon PowerShot N2 price is £289 (a US availability is yet to be confirmed), both of which will be available later this month. Meanwhile, the Canon PowerShot SX710 price is also £329/$349, and the Canon PowerShot SX610 HS price is £229/$249, these will be available from February 2015.

