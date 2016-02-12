This is the rumored iPhone 5SE and iPad Air 3 release date

You can wrap your smaller mitts around a new 4-inch iPhone starting next month, according to a new report that supposedly also reveals the next iPad Air release date.

March 18 is when Apple plans to begin selling both the iPhone 5SE and iPad Air 3, according to 9to5Mac, citing unnamed sources.

While plans could always change in the next 30 days, this current two-day turnaround time is impressively fast for Apple, or any phone and tablet maker.

Apple typically begins shipping new iPhone and iPad products one to two weeks after they are introduced on stage at Apple keynote events. Pre-orders are said to be unlikely.

iPhone 5SE and iPad Air 3 expectations

The 4-inch iPhone 5SE is bound to make a big impact on consumers who refuse to upgrade to the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus and want a smaller phone that can fit in one hand.

It'll look more like the iPhone 5S in this respect, but it's rumored to contain almost all of the specs of an iPhone 6S, including Apple's A9 processor, Apple Pay and high-resolution camera.

The iPad Air 3, meanwhile, is expected to debut an LED flash in an Apple-made tablet and it's supposed to inherit compatibility with iPad Pro accessories like the Smart Connector and Apple Pencil.

Apple is reportedly saving the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus launch for the usual September timeframe, and Apple Watch 2 might pop up that month, too, leaving the March event with new Apple Watch bands.