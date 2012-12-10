Samsung teases 7 more Galaxy S3 Premium Suite features

After revealing Premium Suite features included in the Android 4.1 Jelly Bean update for the Galaxy Note 10.1 late last month, Samsung is now giving a peek at what Galaxy S3 owners can expect when their update finally arrives.

On Monday, the Samsung Tomorrow blog posted part two of its video detailing an additional seven features coming soon with its Premium Suite upgrade for the company's S3.

The first video posted last week offered a look at half of the features coming soon to Samsung's flagship smartphone, including multi-window views, Page Buddy, Contextual Menu and Facebook Lock Ticker.

In total, the Premium Suite upgrade for the Galaxy S3 will introduce 14 major new features as well as bug fixes and other improvements.

What's coming

With part two, Samsung primarily focused on Paper Artist for spicing up images, Low Light Shot for taking pictures in dark places and Best Face, which uses content from five different shots to create a single, blink-free photo.

Accessibility options such as Easy Mode will make transitioning from a feature phone to a smartphone painless for novices, while Sound Balance allows users to favor one audio channel over another when using earphones.

Samsung made it clear that availability and timing of the Premium Suite upgrade varies by country and mobile carrier so for now, owners will have to exercise patience until their turn arrives.

Check out part two below: