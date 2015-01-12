Never say die: unkillable HTC HD2 handset runs Android Lollipop

It keeps on going and going and going and...

The HTC HD2 is often referred to as 'the phone that never dies', and it's lived up to its name once again by proving it can run Android 5.0 Lollipop.

Some brand new flagship smartphones are still waiting to be updated to Android 5.0 Lollipop, the HTC HD2, which was launched in 2009 running Windows Mobile 6.5, is now running Google's latest OS.

Over the years a number of operating systems have been ported to the HTC HD2 including Nokia X, Firefox OS, Ubuntu and Windows Phone 8.

Lollipop was ported over by develop macs18max, but as the ROM is still in its early stages of development, functionality is quite limited.

Still, it's another impressive achievement for the HD2, which just goes to prove that you can teach an old dog new tricks.

Via PhoneArena