LG bellows battle cry as it promises smartphones are going nowhere

Rumours that LG is planning on moving away from the smartphone business are completely unfounded, according to the South Korean firm.

Korea's ET news had reported that the company was moving resources away from the mobile arm of its business, towards the smart television market, as that's where it saw a greater chance for profit.

Understandably (given its recent slew of impressive devices), LG has refuted the claims, with the story having since been removed from the site due a lack of supporting evidence.

In a statement to Mobile World Live, LG said "We are more committed than ever to making the LG brand a major player in the mobile space and we think our products this year speak for themselves."

Up, not out

It would certainly be a surprising move from LG, given its strong mobile presence in the forms of the LG G2, Nexus 5, the older Nexus 4 and possibly the upcoming Nexus 10 tablet.

This has helped it sell 3.05 trillion Korean won (£1.69m/$2.7m/AU$2.85m) worth of mobile devices, a whopping 24% increase from the previous year.

LG phones might be remembered for the likes of the LG Chocolate, but LG will look to the success of the LG G2 and the upcoming G Flex to push the brand even further.

There might even be an octa-core processor for the LG G3. We'll have to wait and see...

Via Into Mobile.