HTC Hero Android 2.1 update lands in UK (sort of)

HTC Hero finally on the way to getting Android 2.1

HTC has finally started updating UK Hero owners to Android 2.1, although it's not going to be completed just yet.

Reports have been emanating from the internet that HTC has finally released the Éclair Android update - but we've spoken to the Taiwanese phone guys directly and they've told us that this is jumping the gun:

"Android Éclair update for HTC Hero will be released by the end of June. The upgrade will come in two parts, the first of which will roll out from this week and will be detected when the Hero next automatically checks for software updates."

Complete data wipe

"The second part of the update will follow towards the end of the month. As the second part of the upgrade will wipe all data on the handset, Hero users should ensure any important data has been backed up before proceeding with the installation.

"Due to the size of the update, wherever possible, we would advise using a WiFi connection for this download to avoid additional data charges."

So if there was a prize for the most drawn-out upgrade process in the world...