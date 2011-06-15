Google Nexus 3 specs detailed

Specs for what could be the Google Nexus 3 have surfaced, revealing a dual-core behemoth running Ice Cream Sandwich, with a "monster-sized" screen.

The leak comes by way of BGR, whose source revealed that the handset, dubbed the Google Nexus 4G for the Yanks, will come with a dual-core 1.2GHz or 1.5GHz OMAP 4460 or Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

That "monster-sized" display will be a 720p HD affair, along with 1080p HD video capture through the 5MP rear-mounted camera with superior low-light capabilities.

Bye bye buttons

It's goodbye to buttons on the next Nexus superphone though, as the sources revealed that navigation on the handset will be purely software-based.

There will be a 4G version of the handset, although we're unlikely to see that here in the UK where we're still at least a year away from a viable 4G network; we will be able to enjoy the 1GB of RAM and Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich) though.

All this is set to be crammed into a slinky ultra-thin handset, which may or may not be Google Nexus branded; BGR suggests that it could be a reference device like the Motorola Milestone was for Android 2.0 and 3.0.

With the US supposedly set to get the handset by Thanksgiving (November), it shouldn't be all that long before the official Google Nexus 3 reveal; we'll keep you posted.

From BGR