Google is already updating its apps for Android N

Have you taken the plunge with Android N yet? The early developer preview version launched this week is far from the finished article but it should get more polished over time - and Google has already starting updating its mobile apps to play nicely with the new OS.

A fresh version of Hangouts has just been pushed out, for example, which includes support for the bundled notification and quick reply features that come along with Android N.

The changes should make powering through your notifications easier than ever. Android N also tweaks the visual look of the alerts on screen, which now take up the whole width of the display.

Betas and bugs

With a new version of Hangouts now in the wild you can expect to see apps like Gmail, Google Maps and Google Photos get the same treatment; and of course third-party app developers will be busy tweaking their own code as well.

There's no doubt more to come from the as-yet-unnamed Android N, but it already offers improvements to notification handling and battery life, as well as a new multi-window mode for running apps side by side.

Anyone with a compatible device (a new-ish Nexus or Pixel C) can try out the Android N developer preview for themselves via the Android Beta Program - but the software is still prone to crashes and bugs, and isn't suitable for a device you rely on.