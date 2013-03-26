Camera shortage is reason for HTC One delays

Want to know where to point the blame? Right here

HTC has confirmed that its flagship handsets, the HTC One, has been delayed due to slow camera module production.

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, HTC's chief marketing officer Benjamin Ho confirmed the reason for the handsets delay, which has seen it arrive a couple of weeks late.

Ho said: "Our friends in the media have been asking why there has been a delay in shipments for the new HTC One, whether there is a component shortage.

Failure to ramp

"There is some shortage, because the phone's camera was designed specifically for us, and production cannot be ramped up so quickly."

The camera in the HTC One uses fancy new ultrapixel technology which uses fewer, larger pixels to allow in more light in for richer snapshots, especially important in low light conditions.

HTC One stock is arriving in the UK, Germany and Taiwan this week while other markets including North America and Asia-Pacific will see the handset hit stores before the end of April.

We're rather taken with the HTC One, naming it the best mobile phone in the world today, so if you're looking for your next super smartphone this is one you seriously need to consider - delay or no delay.

If you're still not convinced, check out our HTC One video review below: