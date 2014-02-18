16MP snapper all but confirmed for Samsung Galaxy S5

It's looking like the Samsung Galaxy S5 will almost certainly have a 16MP camera as a new image purportedly taken by the handset points towards that sensor size.

The image was revealed by Twitter tipster @evleaks and it's about as boring as it gets, as it just shows a section of a keyboard.

But the interesting bit isn't the image itself, but the Exif data that came with it. This apparently shows that the device used to take the photo was a 'Samsung-SM-G900A' - believed to be a version of the Galaxy S5.

The Exif data also revealed that the resolution of the shot is 5312 x 2988 pixels, which amounts to 15.9MP.

The evidence is mounting

If this was the only "proof" of a 16MP camera on the Galaxy S5 we'd advise taking it with a pinch of salt, even though @evleaks is usually reliable, but the 16MP rumor has been doing the rounds since August.

Since then it's popped up on Antutu's database and in an earlier test shot which carried the same 5312 x 2988 resolution.

With so many separate leaks and rumors all pointing in the same direction it seems pretty likely that it will be true and while 16MP might seem a little low in the face of the Sony Xperia Z1 and the Nokia Lumia 1020 it's still an upgrade on the Samsung Galaxy S4's 13MP snapper.