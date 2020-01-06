Panasonic unveils 'industry-leading' noise-canceling true wireless earbuds

Panasonic has announced two new pairs of true wireless earbuds at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, both of which come with "industry-leading noise cancelation," according to the company.

The RZ-S500W and RZS300W, use a hybrid active noise cancelation technology, which combines "FeedFoward Noise Cancelling, Feedback Noise Cancelling, and an Analog/Digital Processing hybrid." These technologies work together to reduce noise generated both inside and outside the earcups, in theory resulting in an uninterrupted listening experience.

Panasonic says that this combination results in a noise cancelation performance "never before experienced in the true wireless category" – it's a bold claim from the company, which isn't exactly a leader in the field of audio.

The Panasonic RZS300W true wireless earbuds. (Image credit: TechRadar)

Cancel your calls

As well as applying noise cancellation to your music, the new true wireless earbuds will also block out environmental noise from your phone calls, using a built-in microphone that "suppresses wind noise and other interference, improving noise cancellation performance and call quality".

If you need to quickly hear your surroundings, there's an Ambient Sound mode which can be accessed by tapping the touch-sensitive housings of the earbuds.

With an IPX4 water-resistance rating, both the RZ-S500W and the RZS300W should be able to withstand a little sweat should you use them while working out.

As for audio quality, we've been left guessing somewhat; Panasonic hasn't revealed the kind of drivers used within these earbuds, or given any description of the sound profile on offer.

Plus, with no word on price, or how the two earbuds differ aside from superficial differences in design, it's hard to say whether whether these buds, which will be available to buy in June this year, will surpass our current favorite, the Sony WF-1000XM3. If they do, the world of true wireless earbuds could have a new king.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

All about that bass

In other Panasonic news, the brand has announced a new range of wireless headphones, designed to deliver an enhanced bass performance.

The Panasonic M-Series includes the RB-M700B, RB-M500B, and RB-M300B wireless headphones, which utilize the brand's XBS DEEP playback technology. Developed by "optimal tuning of the housing structure", Panasonic says the tech delivers an "unprecedented well-defined deep bass response", ideal for "trap and rap music".

With 40mm drivers pumping sound through distortion-resistant diaphragms, the new headphones should deliver a crisp sound, despite the power of the lower frequencies.

Again, there's no word on pricing, or how the various models differ, but we do know that they'll be available to buy in April this year.