This Origin PC rolls PS4 Pro, Xbox One X and Nintendo Switch into one machine

Origin PC is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and of course the boutique PC builder is doing it in style – by combining the Xbox One X, PS4 Pro, a high-end PC and a Nintendo Switch in one chassis, and water-cooling all of it.

Just the PC specs alone are jaw dropping – the Origin PC Big O is packed with an Intel Core i9-9900K, 64GB of RAM, 4 TB of SSD storage and an Nvidia Titan RTX graphics card. It's more than enough power for pretty much every game you would ever throw at it.

However, not every game is available on PC, so why not just build an Xbox One X, a PS4 Pro and a Switch dock right into the chassis? That's what Origin PC did, in its flagship Genesis desktop case. And, in the Unbox Therapy video where giant machine is revealed, you can see that all of the consoles have dedicated and color-coded liquid cooling loops, and a HDMI switch at the front to easily switch between platforms without fiddling with cables.

It is important to note, however, that this system will never be available for sale, according to a report from TweakTown. That's not too surprising – it's unlikely it would ever get approved by Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo. Still, if anything, it shows that this can be done, even if it'll never be commercially available.

And, if anything, the Origin PC Big O gives us something to dream about until the next generation of consoles arrives, along with the major bump to PC hardware that will surely arrive shortly thereafter.