Windows XP SP3 delayed again

Windows XP service pack 3 is not quite as delayed as the next Duke Nukem game but it’s getting there, with the announcement of yet another hold up on the Redmond-based company’s forums.

The long-awaited SP3 was released to limited partners last week, but hopes that it would become available for the public on the web were ended by a curt update on the Microsoft TechNet forum.

Best possible experience

“In the last few days, we have uncovered a compatibility issue between Microsoft Dynamics Retail Management System (RMS) and both Windows XP SP3 and Windows Vista Service Pack 1 (SP1). In order to make sure customers have the best possible experience, we have decided to delay releasing Windows XP Service Pack 3 (SP3) to the web,” read the post.

“To help protect customers, we plan to put filtering in place shortly to prevent Windows Update from offering both service packs to systems running Microsoft Dynamics RMS. Once filtering is in place, we expect to release Windows XP SP3 to the web.”

“We are also testing a fix, and will make it available once that process is complete. Once they have installed the fix, Microsoft Dynamics RMS customers should be able to run both service packs.

“Until then, we advise Microsoft Dynamics RMS customers to not install either service pack. Microsoft Dynamics RMS customers running Windows XP SP3 or Windows Vista SP1 should contact Microsoft Customer Support Services for additional information.”

Interesting times

XP, it is fair to say, is living in interesting times, with the discussion over whether to extend support for the popular operating system beyond its June ‘death’ date raging.

Companies such as Lenovo and Dell have already found loopholes in their contracts to keep selling XP beyond this date and sub-notebooks will continue to use the less CPU intensive OS with Microsoft’s blessing.