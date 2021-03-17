Nvidia DLSS brings faster frame rates to more games - thanks to Unreal Engine plug-in

Nvidia’s DLSS technology, which brings faster frame rates to gamers using RTX graphics cards, is coming to even more games.

Nvidia has announced that both System Shock Remake and The Fabled Woods will officially support DLSS, offering gamers a performance and frame rate boost.

According to Nvidia, System Shock Remake gamers can reach up to 223 frames per second with DLSS switched on, although that’s only the case if they’re using an RTX 3090. This figure drops to 196 on the Nvidia RTX 3080, 147 on the RTX 3070 and 133.1 on the RTX 3060 Ti.

Those playing The Fabled Woods won't reach such frame rate highs, with Nvidia stating that RTX 3090 users will hit up to 99.9 frames per second with DLSS switched on, compared to 38.6 without the tech enabled.

The news that DLSS is coming to System Shock Remark and The Fabled Woods comes just weeks after the the tech was made available as a plug-in for Unreal Engine 4.26, which means that any developers making games with Unreal Engine can much more easily incorporate DLSS.

Matthew Kenneally, Lead Engineer at Night Dive Studios, said: “The Unreal Engine 4 plugin makes light work of adding Nvidia DLSS to your game, in fact we dropped it in over the weekend. Bringing System Shock to a new generation of gamers has been a labor of love for our team, and the impact Nvidia DLSS will have on the player’s experience is undeniable."

CyberPunch Studios, the developers behind The Fabled Woods reportedly added DLSS tech to its game in less than a day with no direct assistance from Nvidia.

Joe Bauer, founder of CyberPunch Studios, commented: “Adding Nvidia DLSS to The Fabled Woods was easy thanks to the Unreal Engine 4 plugin, and the impact it makes on performance is substantial.

"With the Unreal Engine 4 plugin, adding DLSS to The Fabled Woods was a no-brainer; it really opens DLSS up to a whole new world of developers.”

The game, which is due to launch on Steam on March 25, also features ray-traced reflections, ray-traced shadows, and ray-traced global illumination.

Via: Wccftech