Nokia's got its own pinhole-camera phone on the way, according to leaked renders

If 2018 was the year of the notch, 2019 is shaping up to be the year of the pinhole (or hole-punch) smartphone camera, with manufacturers like Huawei and Lenovo following the lead set by Samsung with its Infinity-O design (present in the Galaxy A8S) in a race to provide as much screen real estate as possible.

Now, it appears that Finnish company HMD Global is working on a Nokia-branded handset with its own hole-punch camera cutout, with 91Mobiles and @OnLeaks teaming up to release renders based on leaked CAD files of what's presumed to be the Nokia 8.1 Plus.

The renders, along with an accompanying 360-degree video, show a smartphone with minimal bezels and a tiny hole-punch cutout at the top left of its display which holds a selfie camera.

Other device features include a 6.22-inch display, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, Zeiss dual camera setup, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.

Whether these renders really do give us a legitimate look at next Nokia flagship phone is still speculative at this point, but you can check out the new images in all their glory in the gallery below.