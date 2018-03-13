Next major Windows 10 update pegged for April release

As we draw ever closer to the release of Microsoft’s next major version of Windows 10 , the info dumps only grow more frequent and more specific. This time, the latest details come directly from Microsoft itself.

A Microsoft Developer blog post name-dropping the operating system (OS) version known internally as ‘ Redstone 4 ’ was updated on March 13 to include an expected launch date of ‘April 2018.’ This update all but confirms that, at the very least, we can expect to see the next major Windows 10 version next month.

Meanwhile, the world expects Microsoft to publicly dub this major revision the ‘Spring Creators Update ,’ a name that has appeared in several leaked Windows 10 Insider Preview builds up until this point.

That more than likely name tells us a lot about Microsoft’s intent with this OS version, namely that it aims to further appease the creative professional audience, as the Fall Creators Update and Creators Update have before it.

Of course, we already know that this next version of Windows 10 will put a magnifying glass on things like artificial intelligence, gaming, HDR video and security, among other features. And, now it looks as if our wait to see this so-called ‘Spring Creators Update’ will be rather short.