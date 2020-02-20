New Zealand vs India live stream: how to watch Test series cricket from anywhere

After India's dominance in the T20 format and New Zealand's impressive 3-0 ODI series win, confidently predicting which way the two-match Test series will now go is no easy task. But what we can tell you is how to get yourself a New Zealand vs India live stream, so you can watch every moment of the cricket no matter where on Earth you are.

New Zealand vs India Test series - where and when The dates, times and venues for the two-match Test series are as follows: 1st Test Basin Reserve, Wellington, February 21-25 2nd Test Hagley Oval, Christchurch, February 29-March 4 Each match starts at 10.30am NZDT local time, so that's a 4am IST morning start for fans tuning in from India and late night 10.30pm GMT start for folk tuning in from the UK.

While India currently sit at the top of the newly formed World Test Championship, New Zealand will be looking to climb up from the bottom half. And with the confidence gathered up from the brilliant one-day series win, there's nothing to suggest that they can't seriously challenge the visitors over the next couple of weeks.

As ever, much of the responsibility rests on the teams' captains, Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli - respectively the number 4 and 1 batsmen in the world. But there are plenty of great players in these line-ups, with Ross Taylor in form for the Black Caps and Rohit Sharma such a threat for the visitors.

Although it may be a case of this series being largely effected by the seamers. The awesome Jasprit Bumrah is fit again and firing on all cylinders, while duo Trent Boult and Tim Southee have over 400 Test wickets between them.

Sounds like an enticing match-up. Follow the instructions below to find out how to grab a New Zealand vs India live stream from pretty much anywhere on Earth.

Live stream New Zealand vs India from outside your country

In India, New Zealand, Australia, the UK or US and looking to find out how to watch the Test matches between New Zealand vs India? We've got all the details about the broadcaster with the rights to show the series in your region below.

But if you're away from home country - maybe abroad on business or on holiday - but still want to tune in to your domestic coverage of the match then you'll run in to issues. Because of broadcaster geo-blocking, you won't be able to watch online from overseas. By using a VPN however, you'll be able to watch the game without having to resort to watching a potentially illegal feed from a dodgy Reddit link.

We've tested all the major VPNs and we rate ExpressVPN as our pick of the bunch, thanks to its ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. So to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, ExpressVPN is our recommended option in our best VPN services list. ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now, with those previously mentioned levels of security, speed and compatibility putting it to the top of the list. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. Once you've installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home. It's really easy to do. An if you do have any issues, ExpressVPN's awesome 24/7 customer service should get you sorted.

How to watch the Test cricket series in India

Star India and, in particular, Star Sports Select 1 is the official broadcaster of the Test series on TV. Not got access to Star? No worries - you can sign up for its over-the-top Hotstar streaming service instead. This will cost you either ₹299 (around $3) for a month or ₹999 ($14) for an entire year. And it's not just cricket that Hotstar has on show, the above subscription also gets you access to hit US TV shows. Coverage is set to start each day at 4am IST local time.

How to watch a cricket live stream in New Zealand

Sky has exclusive rights to show the Black Caps' upcoming matches against India, with Sky Sport 2 the channel the action to head to for your cricket fix. If you're away from your TV, then you can download and watch on the Sky Go app. And if you're overseas then the VPN method as mentioned above is the best way to go. Coverage of the Test series is due to start each day at 11am NZST.

Live stream New Zealand vs India in Australia (for FREE)

For cricket fans in Australia looking to watch this Test series, Fox Sports and the Kayo Sports streaming service will be on hand with live coverage of New Zealand vs India. The streaming service features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. And if you haven't used it before, there's even a FREE TRIAL to takd advantage of. For those wanting to watch the Fox or Kayo Sports subscription coverage overseas, you'll need to go down the VPN route as above.

How to stream New Zealand vs India live in the UK

Sky Sports has exclusive live broadcast rights to this Testseries in the UK. If you subscribe to Sky Sports, you'll be able to watch each match live on your TV and you'll also be able to live stream all of the action on your phone or tablet using the Sky Go app. All the action will be live on the dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel with coverage set to start at 10.30pm on each day of the series. If you're not already a Sky subscriber, don't despair as there is also a way to watch without having to pay lots in a contract. You can get all the Sky Sports channels with a Now TV sports pass for £9.99 for a day or £14.99 a week. if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with any of the Sky coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

How to watch New Zealand vs India: US live stream