Motorola's Razr reboot will land in Australia in January

Motorola’s flip phone heritage has come screaming back into relevance with the futuristic folding phone format beginning to arrive on the consumer market.

For those that fondly recall their time with the sleek and slim Motorola Razr V3 from 15 years ago, the company has rewarded nostalgics with the announcement of a foldable reboot in the same form factor.

Despite its name, the Motorola Razr 2019 won’t be available in the US until January 2020, where it’ll cost US$1,500, and now we know that it will be at least sharing that same release month with Australia.

Motorola’s APAC GM of sales, Danny Adamopoulos, revealed the details on Australian availability in conversation with 2GB [as reported by Gizmodo ]. "It will also be coming on sale in Australia in January, but you'll have to wait and see on the local pricing and who's going to take it," Adamopoulos said.

(Image credit: Future)

As mentioned, the Motorola Razr 2019 follows the same format as the original Razr, with a clamshell flip design that instead opens up to reveal a 6.2-inch P-OLED display that covers the majority of the interior.

In order to get the handset as thin as it needed to be, this foldable isn’t necessarily packing the latest smartphone tech – Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 CPU is at the centre of everything, and a rather small 2,510mAh battery powers the phone.

You’ll get some other modern features that weren’t present on the original handset 15 years ago, such as a fingerprint scanner, 16MP primary camera, USB-C port, and NFC, although using an eSIM in place of a traditional SIM card slot may be problematic for some Aussie carriers.