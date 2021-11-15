Moto Watch 100 leak reveals the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 rival in full

We don't see many Motorola smartwatches, but recent leaks suggested several new ones were on the way, and now we have a clear idea of what one of them – the Moto Watch 100 – might offer.

91Mobiles has obtained what appears to be official press renders of the wearable, along with specs, from a ‘reliable industry source’. The renders – some of which you can see below – show a smartwatch with a circular screen, a matte black finish on the aluminum body, and two metallic buttons on the side.

It’s said to have a 1.3-inch 360 x 360 LCD screen, no rotatable bezel, and to come in at 42 x 46 x 11.9mm, to weigh 29 grams, and to use 20mm straps.

The Moto Watch 100 also apparently has a 355mAh battery, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a heart rate monitor, and it can also supposedly monitor SpO2 (oxygen saturation), sleep and steps, as well as presumably having various other fitness tracking modes.

The Moto Watch 100 will apparently be a budget device with a premium feel, and the source isn’t sure what operating system it runs (though Wear OS seems likely), or when it will be released, but apparently it’s entering mass production this month, so it might land soon.

It might not be alone either, as not so long ago 9to5Google also spotted a product roadmap with mentions of a Moto Watch 200 and Moto Watch 100S, at least one of which appears to have an Apple Watch-inspired design.

Analysis: the Moto Watch 100 could be a cheaper alternative to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

While it remains to be seen how expensive or good the Moto Watch 100 will be, it seems likely that it will be cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, which starts at $249.99 / £249 / AU$399, yet it could offer a similar experience.

Both have circular screens, and both lack a rotating bezel. If leaks are right then the Moto Watch 100 will also have many of the same core features as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, and with Samsung switching to Wear OS for its latest wearable they could run the same operating system too, assuming the Moto Watch 100 goes with the obvious choice there.

Samsung’s smartwatch does have slightly more features and slightly better specs than we’re expecting from the Motorola alternative from what we’ve heard so far. These include a slightly larger, higher resolution screen, a body composition monitor, blood pressure readings, and an ECG – but those last two features only work if paired with a Samsung phone anyway.

So for users of other smartphones, or those who don’t need top-tier specs, the Moto Watch 100 could prove a tempting alternative.

Moto smartwatches aren't actually made by Motorola, as the company licensed out the name to a company called eBuyNow, which last made the Moto 360 in 2019 - hopefully the company has been working on something big.

