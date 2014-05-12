LG quadruples G Pad tablet lineup with a trio of new sizes

This week we can expect not one, not two, but three new tablets from LG as the Korean manufacturer confirms a trio of new slates for 2014.

Last year LG launched the mid-size G Pad 8.3, but its successor has been scaled down to 8 inches and joined by the G Pad 7.0 and G Pad 10.1 - no prizes for guessing what screen sizes those two are rocking.

The new LG G Pad range will be announced during the MedPI 2014 show in Europe, which kicks off on May 13, and we'll have to wait until then to find out the specs of the upcoming slates.

LG Mobile CEO Dr. Jong-seok Park said the reason for expanding the range from one to three devices was because "unlike smartphones, tablets are not one size fits all."

Not one size fits all

"We designed the G Pad Series for a diverse target audience, some who prioritize portability while others want the best multimedia experience possible."

The new LG G Pad 8.0

The G Pad 7.0 is described as designed for one handed operation for on-the-go entertainment, while the G Pad 8.0 is said to offer a greater multimedia experience and smooth multitasking - potentially hinting at more power under the hood.

Unsurprisingly the G Pad 10.1 will be the largest of the trio, sporting the biggest battery and again it's focused on entertainment rather than business functions.