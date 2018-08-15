Microsoft launches Your Phone, letting Android users connect to Windows 10 PCs

After a brief trial for Windows Insiders, Microsoft is rolling out Your Phone to all Windows 10 users running the latest version of the operating system, allowing users to drag and drop pictures between their Windows PC and an Android phone.

Your Phone is now ready to download from the Microsoft Store, with a counterpart available on the Google Play Store as part of Microsoft Apps. Once you've installed both, you can log in using your Microsoft account to connect your devices and start transferring.

Pushing pictures

We caught our first glimpse of Your Phone in action at Microsoft Build 2018 in May, and we weren't expecting it to appear on our desktops until the release of the Redstone 5 update later this year.

However, the version of Your Phone available now lacks many of the features Microsoft demonstrated on stage. At Build, general manager Shilpa Ranganathan showed how My Phone could be used to read text messages on a PC screen, and receive Android push notifications on the desktop – none of which is possible at the moment.

Hopefully these features will be added along with the next major Windows 10 update, bringing the operating system more in line with macOS, which has allowed easy transfer of files from iPhones for years.

