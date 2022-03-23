Nothing 'The Truth' event: Nothing Phone (1) officially announced

Refresh

(Image credit: Nothing) The Nothing Ecosystem Pei has taken to his Twitter (thread below) account post-launch to roll through the wider-goals for Nothing, and at the heart of it sits the 'Nothing Ecosystem'. The company wants to build a product ecosystem that rivals Apple, but unlike the Cupertino, California-based firm, Nothing wants its offering to be open to devices from other companies, rather than being restrictive to outsiders. The Phone (1) sits at the heart of the ecosystem, as our smartphones rapidly become the devices we use to control everything else in our lives - from our smart home, to our vehicles to our tech accessories. Pei writes: "Our product ecosystem will be different. And open. We will first focus on core product categories, products on which people spend the majority of their time on screen starting this year with the smartphone. "We will then build a product ecosystem consisting of both Nothing products and products from other world-leading brands, created to effortlessly integrate with each other. "Finally, we will enhance the user experience through services, while building it all with our community." It's a bold statement and mission, and there's a long way to go to achieve this goal. It's not the first company to try and rival Apple's ecosystem, and it'll be a while before we can tell whether it's successful or not. This is it. It’s now official. 🚨This summer we will be launching our first ever smartphone - phone (1). 📱While it is going to be unlike anything you have seen, and I am super excited about it, this is just the start of the Nothing story. 👇 pic.twitter.com/5CGKf3sNklMarch 23, 2022 See more

A close as you'll get, for now This is a close as you'll get to seeing the new Nothing Phone (1) for now, a brief 18 second teaser video which focuses on the logo which will appear on the rear of the handset. What is does suggest, however, is this logo could be illuminated - and if the casing of the phone is transparent these lights may highlight visible components inside the device. You’ve speculated, and now you know.Nothing phone (1) is officially coming.It’s unlike anything else.Summer 2022.Sign up for the latest updates on https://t.co/pLWW07l8G7. pic.twitter.com/Lo4UPkk7MTMarch 23, 2022 See more

New community investing round For those who want to invest - and risk money - Nothing will be opening a new series of community funding soon. And that's it - short, sweet and perhaps not as substantial in terms of announcements and reveals as we were hoping for.

NothingOS launcher From April, you'll be able to test-drive the new NothingOS interface on supported phones, to give you a taste before the handset launches fully "later this summer".

NothingOS The Nothing Phone (1) will run NothingOS, which is a light interface over the top of stock Android, which will apparently offer a "fast and smooth" experience. We're being shown some screenshots of the interface. It's all very grey and black. Simple, minimalist... maybe a little dull.

A tease (Image credit: Nothing) Pei hopes the Phone (1) will "wake up" the smartphone market. Design wise "it's unlike anything you've seen before" apparently - but if that's purely relating to a transparent body - we have seen that before, so Nothing needs something a bit more up its sleeve. We're being teased about its looks, but we're not being shown the actual phone. Sigh.

Nothing Phone (1) confirmed (Image credit: Nothing) Pei has officially confirmed the name of the first smartphone from the firm - the Nothing Phone (1).

"We're building the most compelling alternative to Apple" Pei claims. "There's no alternative to Apple, consumers have no choice." Nothing's ecosystem will be open - it'll feature Nothing products, but also products from other manufacturers.

Ear (1) buds Now Pei is talking about the Ear (1) earbuds, and they've sold almost half a million to date. But Ear (1) was just a warm-up - "we're not an audio company".

Community investing In March 2020 Nothing raised $1.5 million in seconds through community investing.

"I believe in something bigger" (Image credit: Nothing) "History has chosen us" Pei continues. "If not us, then who?" "Let me update you on Nothing." The firm has 300 people working across six countries. Its supply chain is ready, and has partnered with Google, Samsung, Qualcomm and Sony. There's plenty of capital (money) as well, with tens of millions of dollars of funding already raised.

"Today's product system are dull, closed" says Carl Pei. (Image credit: Nothing) He is explaining his love for technology dates back to the first Android phone - the HTC dream, as well as walkmans and more. But he claims the excitement in new tech has disappeared and no one is innovating.

What do we know about the Nothing Phone? If (and it's still very much if) the Nothing Phone is revealed today, we'll find out if the handful of rumors and teasers were accurate. Previous reports point towards the handset featuring a Qualcomm SoC (system-on-chip) and a cheeky tweet exchange a couple of months ago between Pei and the official Qualcomm and Android accounts suggestions the phone will run Android - hardly a surprise, as it was never going to be iOS or Windows Phone (RIP good buddy).

"Talking about our next product" Nothing will definitely talk about a product during its event, and while all rumors point towards a phone, we won't know for sure until Pei takes to the stage. But that's not all, as we'll also learn about the company's "long term vision" - although just how detailed that will be remains to be seen.

