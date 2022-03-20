Nothing event live stream: how to watch the firm's 'The Truth' launch

Start-up tech firm Nothing is hosting a major event on March 23, and you'll be able to watch it live.

The Nothing live stream event kicks off on March 23 at 2pm GMT (10am ET / 7am PT), and if the latest rumors and leaks are anything to go by, the firm could well launch its second-ever product, the Nothing Phone.

Nothing revealed in early March that it would be hosting the event, and while we don't know what exactly the company will have to share with us, it has said the live stream will see it "share news about our 2022 roadmap + a new opportunity for community investment."

That's a pretty broad teaser then, but in recent weeks we've seen reports claiming the firm is readying its first smartphone, and Nothing founder Carl Pei has even been snapped showing off an unknown device to Qualcomm CEO, Cristiano Amon during MWC 2022.

How to watch the Nothing live stream event

Nothing is live streaming its 'The Truth' event on YouTube, and you'll be able to watch it below when the stream becomes live at 2pm GMT (10am ET / 7am PT) on March 23.

We'll be reporting live on the Nothing event, to bring you all the latest news, analysis and opinion, so stay tuned to TechRadar this week.