LG’s V40 ThinQ could sport a triple-lens camera and almost no bezels

With LG's impressive G7 ThinQ handset having only come to market last month, it appears that the South Korean electronics giant has already set its sights on its next big smartphone, with a report from earlier today suggesting that the next model in the high-end V-series could be arriving as early as October 5.

Along with the device's expected announcement date, we now have further information regarding the LG V40 ThinQ's photographic capabilities, along with a juicy tidbit about its proposed all-screen design.

Backing up previous reports, the V40 ThinQ's expected camera specifications were mentioned in a report from the Korean site ETNews , with a triple-lens (20MP primary, 16MP wide-angle and 13MP telephoto) camera tipped for the handset's rear. Meanwhile, the phone's front is said to sport a dual camera setup capable of 3D face recognition.

Let's ThinQ about the display

On top of that, the LG V40 ThinQ is reportedly aiming to improve its screen-to-body ratio, with its display anticipated to cover 90% of the device's face. For the sake of comparison, the LG G7 ThinQ screen takes up around 83% of the smartphone's front side, while the iPhone X's screen covers approximately 82% and the Galaxy S9's hits about 84%.

Though the LG V30 sported a beautiful OLED display, the LG G7 ThinQ was released later and did not – while it's too early to know which way the LG V40 ThinQ will swing in this regard, we have to assume that it will bring back the OLED in an effort to justify its position as LG's most premium smartphone series.

Of course, none of those details are officially confirmed yet, and we're going by a rough translation of the report, so we'll have to wait and see whether any further evidence of the phone's existence arrives in the coming weeks.