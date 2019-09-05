Latest Jabra Elite true wireless earbuds could be great Apple AirPods alternative

If you're on the hunt for a new pair of wireless earbuds, you've probably come across Jabra's Elite range before – with their balanced soundstage and understated design, they've impressed in the past.

Now the audio company has unveiled a brand new true wireless earbuds model in the line, the Jabra Elite 75t – and, with improved battery life, they could give the Apple AirPods a run for their money.

Launched at IFA 2019 in Berlin, the new wireless buds build on the success of the Jabra Elite 65t, which we awarded 4.5 out of 5 stars when we reviewed them last year.

Jabra says improvements included "notably longer batter life, and a smaller, more secure comfortable fit".

A snug fit

Battery life has certainly improved since the Elite 65t, rising from five hours to seven-and-a-half hours. That number's bumped up to 28 hours in total by the charging case – Jabra says that it will also introduce a wireless variant of the charging case "at a later date".

That battery life beats the Apple AirPods, which only offer five hours of playback from the earbuds themselves, and an additional 20 from their charging case.

The fit and comfort of these true wireless earbuds has also been improved since their predecessors; Jabra says it developed a "comfort and fit simulation model based on thousands of ear scans from global users", so you can expect these buds to feel pretty snug.

You can safely use the Jabra Elite 75t for soundtracking your workout, thanks to an IP55 water/dustproof rating and a "two-year warranty against dust and water" – although to take advantage of the latter, you will need to register with the Jabra Sound+ app.

Pricier than AirPods

Jabra hasn't revealed much about the audio quality provided by these earbuds, which leads us to believe that they could have a similar sound profile to the Elite 65t. That sound should be customizable at least; using the Jabra Sound+ app, you can change your audio settings via an equalizer, modify how much external noise you want to hear, and keep track of battery life.

Thanks to four inbuilt microphones, you can take phone calls with these true wireless earbuds, as well as speaking to your device's smart assistant; simply press one of the touch sensitive housings to summon Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant.

The new wireless earphones will be available to buy in black and gold from mid-October, and will cost £189.99 / AU$299. That works out at around $230, which is a fair bit more expensive than the Apple AirPods – and the previous Jabra Elite model.

Still, we're waiting on official costs for these territories, so those prices are just an indication of what you could be spending on these true wireless earbuds.