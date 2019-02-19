JLab's latest true wireless headphones can go 38 hours between charges

When it comes to true wireless earbuds, having a decent battery life is absolutely crucial; after all, you don’t want to be caught short with no music in the middle of a long commute or workout.

The second generation of JLab’s Epic Air earbuds, the Epic Air Elites, seek to address this, boasting an impressive 38 hour battery life – with the charging case, that is.

On their own, the earbuds hold six hours of charge, which is still pretty good for true wireless earphones. For comparison, industry standard for true wireless earbuds is around four hours of battery life.

Combined with the 32 additional hours of battery life provided by the charging case, the Epic Air Elites should give you with an excellent 38 hours of juice in total; although, it’s worth noting that the stated battery life may be reduced depending on how loud you listen to your music.

JLab says that the charging case also features a “full USB charge out for phones and other devices”, which means you could use it to top up your phone’s battery on the move.

Designed for sports, the Epic Air Elites feature an ear-hook for a secure fit, and come with eight different eartips; seven sets made from gel, and one set made from ‘Cloud Foam’, which is designed to expand in your ear to “just the right fit”.

They also have an IP55 dust/sweatproof rating, so you shouldn’t run into any problems using them during a heavy workout session.

Image credit: JLab Audio

Floating on Air

The housing of the true wireless earbuds feature touch controls, so you can control your music and change the EQ sound settings between three different presets: Signature, Balanced, or Bass Boost.

The Epic Air Elites also feature JLab’s ‘Be Aware Audio’ technology, which the company says can be turned on to allow “natural ambient noise in” so you can “hear [your] surroundings when in use”.

JLab’s Epic Air Elites are available to buy now for $149.99 / £149.99, which is around $10 cheaper than the Apple AirPods. Right now, it doesn’t look like they are available to buy in Australia, but this works out at around AU$270.