Is Sony's new 8K video codec coming to the rumored Alpha A7S III?

Rumors surrounding an update to the Alpha A7S II are continuing to build, with news that Sony is putting the finishing touches to a professional video codec that could make its way onto the Alpha A7S III.

According to SonyAlphaRumors, Sony is finalizing a new H.265-based professional codec. Known as XEVC, and a successor of XAVC, the new codec is rumored to include 12-bit 4K and 12-bit 8K 4:4:4 capabilities, while 1080p Full HD can be captured at 240fps and 10-bit.

We'll likely see the new codec in Sony's high-end FS7 camcorder replacement first, according to SonyAddict, but it could find its way onto the forthcoming Alpha A7S III as well.

What else do we know about the Alpha A7S III?

At the moment, not much, with Sony managing to keep any serious specs tightly under wraps. However, we reckon the new Alpha A7S III – assuming that's what it's called – will get the same updated body as the A7R III and A7 III. That would mean the new camera would benefit from a number of improvements over the older model, including a dedicated AF joystick, AF-On button and touchscreen interface.

Autofocus will definitely be overhauled as well, although we don't know if the A7S III will get the Alpha A9's 693-point AF system or the A7R III's 399-point system, or something completely new.