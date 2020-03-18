How to watch Motherland: Fort Salem online - stream the new show from anywhere

Set to cast its spell on audiences across the globe, Motherland: Fort Salem is a new supernatural drama that follows a group of young cadets learning to conjure at a US military academy.

Created by Eliot Laurence of Claws fame and executive produced by Will Ferrell and Vice director Adam McKay, it's said to boast the sort of CGI budget that would normally be lavished on a Hollywood blockbuster. It's likely to be one of the most talked about new shows around, so read on to find out how to watch Motherland: Fort Salem online from pretty much anywhere in the world.

Motherland: Fort Salem cheat sheet Motherland: Fort Salem is a ten episode series that is set to premiere in the US first on Freeform, with the first episode set to be broadcast on March 18 and the remaining episodes shown weekly on Wednesday evenings from then on.

The show takes place in an alternate America where witches ended their persecution at the Salem witch trials over 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the burgeoning government to fight for their country.

The story centres around three young present-day witches — played by Ashley Nicole Williams, Taylor Hickson and Jessica Sutton who have been enlisted for training in combat magic. As the show progresses, the cadets find themselves on the frontline for the US military in a battle against international terrorists.

Mixing action, adventure and coming-of-age storylines amid the backdrop of a dystopian America, Motherland: Fort Salem looks set to be one of the more imaginative dramas being broadcast right now.

With that in mind, here's how to watch Motherland: Fort Salem and stream the new series online from all corners of the globe.

Here's how to watch The Walking Dead online

How to watch Motherland: Fort Salem in the US

Motherland: Fort Salem has been produced exclusively in the US by teen-friendly channel Freeform. The first episode debuts on March 18 at 9pm ET/PT, with the remaining episodes made available every Wednesday from then on in. As a basic cable TV channel, there's a slew of TV streaming services that will give you access to Freeform's programming. Each platform comes with a free trial period, usually of around 7-days: Hulu + Live TV : One basic plan with over 65 channels and On Demand content for $54.99 p/m. Numerous add-ons are available. Check to see if ABC is available in your area. If you can't stream it live, The Bachelor Finale will be made online to watch the day after the program airs.

: One basic plan with over 65 channels and On Demand content for $54.99 p/m. Numerous add-ons are available. Check to see if ABC is available in your area. If you can't stream it live, The Bachelor Finale will be made online to watch the day after the program airs. AT&T Now : Has numerous plans, the cheapest being $65 p/m for over 40 channels, which includes ABC as well as HBO. As ABC is only available in select markets you should check to ensure you have access to the channel's live stream.

: Has numerous plans, the cheapest being $65 p/m for over 40 channels, which includes ABC as well as HBO. As ABC is only available in select markets you should check to ensure you have access to the channel's live stream. YouTube TV: $44.99 for over 70 channels. You'll be able to watch The Bachelor Finale On Demand and live, though double check ABC is available to stream in your area by entering your zip code. Freeform also allows you to watch a live stream from your laptop, or mobile device via its official website and its dedicated app. Simply download the app from the iOS or Google Play store or head to Freeform.go.com. You’ll be prompted to enter your login information from one of the applicable streaming services above and from there you should then be on your way for watching the show's supernatural action.

How to watch Motherland: Fort Salem from outside your country

Motherland: Fort Salem is all set to be broadcast out at a time when people are desperate for something new to watch. If you're looking to get stuck in but find yourself stuck abroad in the lockdown, you might worry that you'll be unable to watch show using your normal streaming service, due to pesky geo-blocking restrictions.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Motherland: Fort Salem no matter where you are. This simple bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access episodes live or on demand as they become available, just as if you were lying on the couch munching your favorite takeout.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be able to easily watch Motherland: Fort Salem from pretty much anywhere in the world.

Can you watch Motherland: Fort Salem in the UK?

There sadly isn't a UK region version of Freeform. Instead, much of the channel's programming such as Shadowhunters tends to find its way exclusively to the UK via Netflix. The streaming service however hasn't yet confirmed it has struck a deal for Motherland: Fort Salem, so if you can't wait to watch the show, you're only alternative is to grab a VPN as mentioned above and sign up to one of the US TV streaming services listed above, however this will require you to have a US credit card to complete the subscription process.

How to watch Motherland: Fort Salem in Australia

The great news for Aussie fantasy fans is that Motherland: Fort Salem will be shown on Fox 8 HD, starting from this Friday (March 20) at 8.30pm AEDT. This means Foxtel subscribers can easily watch the show wherever there are, thanks to the Foxtel Now streaming service. In fact, you don't even need to sign up for a full Foxtel cable package to take advantage of this great value Aussie streaming service. Foxtel Now is available on a standalone basis from just $25 and it even offers a FREE 10-day trial so you can see if it's right for you. If you happen to be going abroad and are worried that geo-blocking will stop you from watching shows like My Beautiful Friend with Foxtel Now like you normally would back home, don't worry - just use a VPN to point yourself back to Australia and you'll be able to stream as usual.

Watch Motherland: Fort Salem online in Australia

Its good news for folk hoping to watch the show in Canada. Motherland: Fort Salem will be shown on ABC SPark, beginning with a two-hour series premiere next Wednesday (March 25) at 8pm ET/PT, with the remaining episodes shown weekly every Wednesday at 9pm ET/PT from then on in. The channel is available from most Canadian TV providers, but as the channel doesn't have its own bespoke streaming service you'll be reliant upon your provider for online viewing options. If you're outside of the country and want to access the channel on the go, just use a VPN to point yourself back to Canada and you'll be able to stream as usual.