Returning for its second act, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 'Entertainment District Arc' reacquaints Anime fans with Tanjiro Kamoda, a demon slayer apprentice, who finds his path following the slaughter of most of his family. Adapted from manga of the same name that has sold over 150 million copies, here's how to watch Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc online from anywhere with the help of a Funimation FREE trial.

Watch Demon Slayer: Entertainment Arc Premieres: Sunday, December 5 New episodes: Sundays at 10.45am ET / 7.45am PT / 3.45pm GMT / 2.45am AEDT (Mondays) Stream: watch Demon Slayer with a Funimation FREE trial Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN trial

Set during the Taishō period in Japan, the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba franchise follows the massacre of Tanjiro Kamado's family by demons, leaving him and his sister, Nezuko, orphaned. Complicated still, Nezuko has been transformed into a demon, though appears to retain some semblance of her humanity.

Recruited by the Demon Slayer Corps, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba follows Tanjiro as he joins a war between humans and demons that has been going on behind the scenes for centuries.

The 'Entertainment District Arc' will deal with the direct aftermath of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train that the second season of the TV series is adapted from, with Tanjiro likely to face new foes, including finally meeting the Upper Rank Six demon, Daki.

Filled with magic and monsters, the Demon Slayer franchise generated an estimated $8.75 billion in 2020. With its second season arriving in October and delivering 7 episodes that encompassed the Mugen Train Arc, dive straight back into the action and find out how to watch Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc online from anywhere.

How to watch Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc online

(Image credit: Ufotable)

Where else can I watch Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc?

For those in South and Southeast Asia who want to watch Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc, you'll be able to stream it through a variety of streaming platforms including Viu in Hong Kong and Netflix in Singapore.

How to watch Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc from abroad

If you're a subscriber of Funimation but find yourself stuck abroad in a country where the service isn't available or you can't log-in as usual, that's probably down to geo-blocking restrictions.

Thankfully, help is at hand. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the standout service. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in a robust approach to security and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - but perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

More like this: