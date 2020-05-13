How to watch Capone online: stream the new Tom Hardy movie now

Tom Hardy, the go-to guy for cinematic gangsterism, brings his unhinged A-game to Jack Trank’s new film Capone. It’s received a video on-demand release due to the Covid-19 situation, with plans for a theatre run at a later date. Want to see this bonkers new film now? We detail how you can watch Capone online from anywhere in the world.

Directed by Josh Trank (Chronicle, Fantastic Four), Capone focuses on the last years of the infamous criminal’s life. It’s the 1940s and, after nearly a decade in prison for tax evasion, he’s living on Palm Island in Florida, with his wife Mae (Linda Cardellini) and their extended family. Neurosyphilis has ruined him mentally and physically, but still the FBI monitor him from afar, wary that he might be faking his condition.

The film is neither a conventional biopic or a straight-forward thriller. Rather, it captures the feverish mindset of a man wracked with guilt over his violent past. Starring Twin Peaks’ very own Kyle MacLachlan and Matt Dillon as ex-rival Johnny, Capone is atmospheric, deranged, and bloody. Ideal for fans of Hardy’s work in Bronson and Legend, then…but for the squeamish? You might want to stick to Trolls World Tour!.

Read on as we detail how to watch Capone online now, wherever you’re located.

How to watch Capone from outside your country

Although many of us are sheltering in place during the coronavirus pandemic, some people still need to travel for work, while others have found themselves stranded abroad after international lockdowns were enforced. As a result, those trying to access region-specific services from another country will likely encounter geo-blocking restrictions.

Luckily, there's a simple solution. Downloading the best VPN allows you to watch movies like Capone and much more online no matter where you’re based. This simple bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access regional film and TV content from anywhere.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You can then watch Capone online from pretty much anywhere.

How to stream Capone online in the US

Focusing on the less-than-golden years leading up to the American gangster’s demise, Capone is available to rent and buy in the US on a number of platforms. We suspect most people's go-to streaming service for this will be Amazon Video, where it costs $9.99 to rent and $14.99 to buy. Prime Video subscribers should note, though, that they’d still need to pay to watch this, as its not part of Amazon’s streaming library. Fandango Now offers a huge library of films to rent or purchase (about 100,000!) and doesn’t require a subscription. You can buy and rent Capone for $9.99 Meanwhile Vudu, which has a store of free as well as VOD content, allows you to rent Capone for $9.99 in both SD and HDX (High Definition plus, essentially). You can buy it in SD for the same price, or, if you’d like enhanced video quality for keeps, that’ll cost a few extra dollars. Or, if you only plan on watching it once, you’re better off renting it through Apple iTunes, who charge $5.99 whether viewed in SD or HD. It’s also available through Google Play. The film will receive a theatrical release later this summer. However, if you’re currently outside the US and trying to access it on an American VOD site, you can do this by purchasing ExpressVPN.

How to stream Capone online in Canada

Lucky Canadians have the option to purchase the film via Apple iTunes . It’s available to rent for $5.99 – regardless of the quality of video you select – or it can be bought for $14.99 ($17.99 if you want it in HD). Again, if you find yourself away from home, a VPN service will allow you to amend your IP address, so you can view content that would otherwise be inaccessible.

Is Capone available to stream in the UK?

Alas, the exploits of Al Capone – “Fonzo” to his friends – aren’t going to fascinate and repulse British audiences anytime soon, with no cinema or video on-demand plans confirmed. This might have posed a problem for Americans abroad…if it wasn’t for that nifty piece of software called a VPN as explained above.

Can I watch Capone online in Australia?

Sorry, Aussies. There don’t seem to be plans to release Capone in the Antipodes at the moment either. Hopefully Trank’s film will be in cinemas or on streaming services later this year. In the meantime, consider revisiting Brian DePalma’s ace The Untouchables instead, with Robert De Niro as Al Capone - it's available on Netflix and Stan.