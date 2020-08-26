Horn vs Tszyu live stream: how to watch the Australian mega-fight from anywhere

In arguably the biggest Australian fight of all-time, former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn will face off against rising star Tim Tszyu this Wednesday. Follow our guide as we tell you how to watch a Horn vs Tszyu live stream from anywhere in the world today.

Both fighters are entering the ring on the back of wins in December – Horn (20-2-1) squared off against Michael Zerafa in a rematch, and sealed the deal with a knockout in the ninth round.

In the same month, young gun Tszyu, son of former boxing great Kostya Tszyu, delivered Jack Brubaker with a belter, which ended in a fourth-round stoppage and Tszyu’s glove raised. That win sees Tszyu confidently entering the bout with an undefeated record of 15-0.

Horn vs Tszyu: live stream and time It’s fight night! This Wednesday’s Horn vs Tszyu clash takes place at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville, Australia and the two fighters are set to begin their ring walks at around 7pm AEST (local time). Australians can watch Horn vs Tszyu on Kayo Sports as a pay-per-view event, or on Foxtel’s Main Event for AU$59.95.

The outcome of Wednesday's meeting, which takes place could have big consequences for both fighters. Queensland-born Horn – who previously shocked fight fans when he defeated boxing great Manny Pacquiao for the WBO welterweight championship in 2017 – will need the win to prove he’s still one of the best boxer’s in Australia.

Horn will bring far more experience into the ring, as he’s faced some of the biggest names on the world stage, compared to the younger Tszyu who’s impressive 15-0 record has been won in domestic match ups.

“I think Tim has definitely got the ability, whether he’s got it now or not is a question to be asked,” says Horn. “And that’s the question I’m going to be asking on the night when we’re fighting.”

Meanwhile, Tszyu knows that while he’s yet to face a fighter of this calibre, it could be a career-defining moment that could accelerate his rise.

“I’ve got a lot hanging on this and a lot to prove. Hopefully this fight brings something different than just skills and brings the beast out of me,” says Tszyu.

“I’m looking forward to having a competitor such as Jeff Horn, with his style. I was at the Horn-Pacquiao fight and as soon as it finished, I looked at my manager to ‘make this happen’ – three years later, here we are.”

Horn vs Tszyu live stream: how to watch in Australia

Kayo Sports | Horn vs Tszyu | AU$59.95

Horn vs Tszyu starts on PPV at 7pm AEST, with the main event expected to get under with the ring walks around 9.30pm. For the first time, Kayo Sports will offer a pay-per-view event for the Horn vs Tszyu fight. You don’t have to be a Kayo subscriber to watch the bout either, as it’s available to order for AU$59.95. If you’re considering a subscription to Kayo, the basic package gets you access to over 50 sports, ready to live stream or watch on demand. There’s no lock-in contract, so you’re free to cancel anytime.

How to watch Horn vs Tszyu: live stream the big fight with ESPN+ in the US

Great value streaming service ESPN+ has the rights to the fight in the US, with the Horn vs Tszyu card set to start at 5am ET/2am PT and expected ring walks at 7.30am/4.30am PT. That means that it's even cheaper to watch Horn vs Tszyu in the US than it is in Australia, as ESPN+ costs just $5.99 a month - or ante up a few bucks to get Hulu and Disney Plus thrown in as well for only $12.99 in total.

Jeff Horn vs Tim Tszyu live stream: how to watch the fight in New Zealand

Sky Sports is airing Horn vs Tszyu in New Zealand on Sky Sports 5 (channel 55). Coverage starts at 9pm NZST today with the main ring walk expected around 11.30pm. That's good and bad news for Kiwi boxing fans, as while the fight is on a premium cable network, Sky Sports subscribers don't have to pay extra for it on top of what their package already costs them. As in other countries with Sky, there's also a Sky Go platform available on most modern devices to enable streaming and on-the-go viewing.

How to watch Horn vs Tszyu from outside your country

If you want to watch the boxing outside of your country, you may find that the content is geo-restricted. That could mean that, despite having access when on home turf, you are blocked while away. Don't sweat it, as all you need is a clever piece of software called a VPN to make things right - a way better option than hunting for a dodgy stream in the less salubrious corners of the internet.

Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best due to its winning combination of simplicity, speed, security - read our full ExpressVPN review to learn more about why's it's the best in the world right now.

Jeff Horn vs Tim Tszyu: full card for today's fight

Jeff Horn vs Tim Tszyu

Issac Hardman vs Jamie Weetch

Liam Wilson vs Jackson Woods

Shannon O‘Connell vs Kylie Fulmer

Joel Camilleri vs Adam Copland

Ben Horn vs Patrick Clark

Linn Sandstrom vs Jessica Cashman

Ricky Hunt vs Vegas Larfiel