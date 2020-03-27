Google's new true wireless Pixel Buds show up in FCC filing

Google’s second generation of Pixel Buds – a true wireless successor to its neckband-touting forebear – was announced in October during the company’s Made by Google event , and now they’ve been spotted passing through the FCC .

The new Buds were scheduled to land sometime in Spring (for the US), and that season has just now begun, so the timing for them to gain certification from the FCC is right on track and they’ll likely be hitting shelves soon.

Initially, we were fully anticipating the new Pixel Buds to launch at this year’s Google I/O event scheduled for May 12-14, but this was completely cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus , so it’s likely that they’ll instead roll out with slightly reduced fanfare via a blog post or similar.

The filing contains two different listings, with 9to5Google (who spotted the listing to begin with) positing that each model number could correlate to the earbuds and the charging case respectively.

What we know so far of the new earbuds is that, unlike the original Pixel Buds , they will be truly wireless, with no cord to connect them. The charging case will be considerably more compact, sleek and compatible with wireless charging as well.

The Buds themselves will offer 5 hours of listening on a single charge, and the case will hold an extra 24 hours in reserve. The new ear-tip design promises to offer more of a seal but still allows you to hear ambient sound with what Google calls a ‘spatial vent’.

They’re sweat- and water-resistant, have a small wing to help secure them in place, feature touch sensors on each ‘bud that respond to tapping and swiping for control, and sport integrated Google Assistant (of course) for all your voice-control needs.

While we still don’t have a firm release date on the new Google Pixel Buds, we can expect them to land in the coming weeks at a price of $179 (about £140 / AU$270, although global pricing hasn’t yet been announced).