Google Chrome's new feature could transform how you watch videos online

Google Chrome can now add captions to any video in real time (or very close to it). Live Captions was originally a feature exclusive to the Google Pixel 4, and was later rolled out to the Pixel 3 and Pixel 2.

That's all set to change though, as the tool has now appeared as an experimental option in Chrome Canary – a version of the browser that's intended mainly for developers, but is also a great way to try new features before their official release.

YouTube already has its own feature that transcribes speech in real time with pretty accurate results, but Live Captions would be a boon for other sites – and could be a game-changer if it works with video conferencing in your browser.

Speech to text

In our tests the feature didn't seem to be quite ready yet, but some users have managed to activate it successfully.

To see if they'll work for you, download and launch Chrome Canary for Windows, macOS or Linux (Live Captions aren't yet available for mobile), then type chrome://flags into the address bar and use the search box at the top to look for 'live captions'.

Click the drop-down menu and select 'Enabled'. Relaunch the browser using the blue button that appears at the bottom right.

(Image credit: Google)

Go to chrome://settings/accessibility, find the switch marked 'Live Caption' and toggle it on. If you're lucky, subtitles will now appear automatically whenever you visit a website containing a video with speech.

Via Android Police