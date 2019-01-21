Goodbye PlayMemories, hello Imaging Edge Mobile

Sony has replaced its PlayMemories mobile camera app with all-new app called Imaging Edge Mobile.

Sony says the new app will offer the instant transfer of images from camera to a connected smart device while shooting thanks to the new ‘Auto background transfer to Smartphone’. The new app will also add support for 4K movie transfer, as well as offering remote control of cameras.

For professional photographers, Sony is also releasing a new mobile app called ‘Transfer & Tagging add-on’. This will allow users to transfer content to their mobile devices via the camera’s FTP background transfer, without having stop shooting. Available for the Alpha A9, Alpha A7R III and Alpha A7 III, the app enables voice input for captioning to help streamline communication and overall workflow between photographers and other team members - perfect for sport photographers working pitch-side.

Both Imaging Edge Mobile and Transfer and Tagging add-on will be available from March 2019.

Sony desktop apps enhanced

The desktop version of Imaging Edge is also getting an update, with workflow support for timelapse movie creation, while other new features have also been added, including a comparison display and collection function. Sony has also taken the opportunity to refresh and improve the the user interface.