Fresh Canon EOS 90D and EOS M6 II details leak out

Canon may be on the cusp of announcing the rumored EOS 90D DSLR and EOS M6 II mirrorless camera, if current rumblings are anything to go by.

Japanese camera rumors site Nokishita, which has form when it comes to spoiling big reveals from the major photography players, claims that sources have informed it that the EOS 90D and EOS M6 Mark II will be announced "in the near future".

The two models would update the EOS 80D and EOS M6, and there's no word on whether these products would be continued, although Canon stated recently that its PowerShot G7 X Mark II and G5 X models would still be available despite the arrival of the PowerShot G7 X Mark III and G5 X Mark II.

The news comes just a day after Nokishita claimed that Canon was also preparing to confirm details of its upcoming RF 24-70mm f/2.8 L IS USM and RF 15-35mm f/2.8 L IS USM lenses, which were promised at the start of the year. Two new hoods for these lenses have also been mentioned, namely the EW-88E and EW-88F.

While specs on the new models are still unclear, Nokishita suggests the EOS 90D DSLR will be available in a kit with a choice of two lenses, namely the 18-55mm and 18-135mm. These are likely to be the existing EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS II and EF-S 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM, unless Canon also has new iterations of these to announce.

The camera body is also likely to be made available without a lens, as it common for mid-range DSLRs.

The EOS M6 was released back in 2017. (Image credit: Future)

There are more details on the EOS M6 Mark II, however. Nokishita mentions black and silver as color options, although whether this means there will be both black and silver options, or a single black/silver model, isn't clear.

It also mentions two kit lenses, the 15-45mm and 18-150mm lenses, whichh presumably are the EF-M 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM EF-M and 18-150mm F/3.5-6.3 IS STM, each of which has previously been bundled with EOS M models.

The website adds that an EVF kit will be available, which points to the camera not having an EVF built into its body. This would follow the design of the EOS M6, which has a hotshoe for external electronic viewfinders. Currently, the only EOS M-series models with viewfinders built into them are the EOS M50 and EOS M5.