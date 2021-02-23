Fitbit launches new stress-busting meditation tools

Fitbit has launched a suite of new short mindfulness sessions for Fitbit Premium subscribers, which you can find in the app right now.

Earlier this week, some Fitbit Premium subscribers were alarmed by a user survey that seemed to suggest the company might be planning to increase the price of membership plans. Fitbit was quick to quash any concerns, and explained that it has no plans to change its pricing or privacy policies right now.

The company said in a statement that it was continuing to invest in its Premium service – a claim that appears to be backed up by the set of new wellbeing tools that have begin rolling out in the app today (February 22).

The sessions, all of which are less than 20 minutes, were created in collaboration with doctor and meditation advocate Deepak Chopra, and use a combination of audio and video designed to reduce stress and aid sleep.

(Image credit: Fitbit)

Although there are many dedicated meditation apps already available (including the likes of Headspace and Calm), it's not surprising that Fitbit has chosen to create its own set of dedicated tools for the purpose.

The company has been edging into 'wellness' tech for several years now; guided breathing sessions are available on most of its devices, and last year it launched the stress-detecting Fitbit Sense, which uses your skin's conductivity to determine whether you're feeling tense.

Body and soul

The new content can be found in the Discover tab in the Fitbit app, and the sessions can be treated in much the same way as workout routines. This means you can set yourself mindfulness related goals to hit each day or week – such as starting each day with a meditation, to ending it with guided sleep help.

There are 10 audio and video sessions available now, but Fitbit says that dozens more are due to be added over the coming months.

If you're not currently a Fitbit Premium subscriber, you can try it out free for 90 days. After this time, you can continue your subscription for $9.99/£7.99/AU$15.49 per month.