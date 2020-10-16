Cyberpunk 2077 will be available at launch for Stadia

Stadia players finally got some good news today: for anyone still using the service, Cyberpunk 2077 will be coming to the Google cloud streaming service on November 19, the same day it launches on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.



We’ve known for a while that CD Projekt Red’s highly anticipated sci-fi RPG would be coming to Stadia, given the announcement last year that promised the game would appear on the streaming service “by the end of the year”. At that time, the game was set to launch on other platforms on April 16, but it was delayed twice this year, to its current November 19 release date .

The update brings some much-needed good news for Stadia users, who’ve long complained about the service having a limited game library. In fact, with Google’s promise of 4K HDR quality for those with a stable internet connection of just 35Mbps, Stadia is offering up the ability to play Cyberpunk 2077 in glorious high quality without the need to upgrade to a new console or graphics card.

CD Projekt Red broke the news on Twitter that the game had officially gone gold (meaning a physical disc copy has been sent off to be printed for retail), so the release date of November 19 does appear to be final. Regardless of platform, it seems we’re all just over a month away from exploring Night City.

Cyberpunk 2077 has gone gold! 📀See you in Night City on November 19th! pic.twitter.com/s6U266Y1fpOctober 5, 2020

We have a city to burn... soon

Preorders are open now for those itching to spend some cash early, and a press release for the Stadia launch says “Those who buy the game via the Stadia Store will receive a set of Cyberpunk 2077-themed digital goodies.

These include the game's original score, art booklet, the original Cyberpunk 2020 sourcebook and Cyberpunk 2077: Your Voice comic book, as well as a set of wallpapers for desktop and mobile.”



As the release date grows ever closer, it’s great to hear that CD Projekt Red are trying to make the game as accessible as possible at launch. Regardless of what platform you use, Keanu Reeves' face can soon be plastered across numerous devices in your home (if he isn’t already, we won’t judge).