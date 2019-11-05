The best cheap Apple Watch prices and sales in November 2019

We've scoured the best Apple Watch prices and sales currently available online. Apple's smartwatch is the most popular of its kind on the market, so finding the best deals can be a difficult task.



The latest Series 5 Apple Watch price starts at $399 / £399 for the GPS-only model, rising to $499 / £499 for having both GPS and cellular. There's also an Apple Watch 5 Nike version priced at $399 / £399.

The most recent watchOS 6 is available for all Apple Watch owners from Series 1 to the brand new Series 5, meaning picking up an older watch doesn't come with the risk of outdated software. If you don't have an iPhone running iOS 13, however, you'll be able to update to watchOS 5.3.3, keeping some of the newer features without relying on the latest iPhone models.



The announcement of the Apple Watch 5, has dropped the 'standard' price for the Apple Watch 4 and Apple Watch 3, keeping Apple Watch sales healthy and making your next smartwatch more affordable, especially with additional discounts.

Below you'll find all of the best Apple Watch sales we've found, from the Series 1 watch to the latest Apple Watch 5. We also threw in a few places to buy Apple Watch bands a little cheaper than you can pick them up from Apple.

Is the Apple Watch price worth it?

Apple's hardware often comes with a high price tag, and the Apple Watch doesn't fall far from the tree. That said, if you're looking for a smartwatch to work with your iPhone no other brand comes close to offering the functionality of Apple's own timepiece. While the Apple Watch price is still higher than many other brands, you're paying for integration with a massive number of apps you're already using on your iPhone. Plus, with all the Apple Watch sales happening and the recent software updates to older models, you can easily grab a great deal.

The best Black Friday Apple Watch deals and prices

While there are several fantastic offers to shop below, Black Friday 2019 (and Cyber Monday after) is always an excellent opportunity to score Apple Watch deals. Lucky for you, we've put together a guide on how to find the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals for the upcoming November sale event. We'll also tell you what models will be on sale, what prices to expect, and when the sale begins.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple Watch 5 GPS deals

The cheapest new Apple Watch price

OS: watchOS 6 | Compatibility: iOS | Display: 40mm and 44mm OLED | Processor: S5 dual-core | Onboard storage: 32GB | Battery: 18 hours | Charging method: Wireless | IP rating: IPX7 | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS

Always-on retina display

Made of 100% recycled aluminum

New location features

The GPS Series 5 Apple Watch price is $399 / £399 / AU$649 for the 40mm size and cost $429 / £429 / AU$699 for the larger 44mm size. The GPS-only model is the cheapest new Apple Watch and lacks LTE connectivity. If you're not interested in a cellular plan for your smartwatch, this model would be best for you.



The Series 5 smartwatch now features an Always-on Retina display - fixing one of users' biggest frustrations with the previous models. The dimmed display will now display your current watch face at all times, lighting up when the watch detects the same wrist motion that would previously trigger the screen to wake. It also includes new location features like a built-in compass and an updated Map app.

On release, many users started reporting a decrease in battery life quality in the Series 5, an issue that didn't seem to improve by switching off the always-on display. This has since been resolved with the release of watchOS 6.1, suggesting that the battery-saving features of the always-on display weren't the issue at fault.

The Apple Watch 5 also offers improved safety features with the ability to make international emergency calls in over 150 countries, even without your iPhone nearby. Apple Watch sales on this latest model might be limited, but with Black Friday around the corner, you may be able to find the discount for you.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple Watch 5 GPS Cellular deals

Stream music and stay connected without your phone

OS: watchOS 6 | Compatibility: iOS | Display: 40mm and 44mm OLED | Processor: S5 dual-core | Onboard storage: 32GB | Battery: 18 hours | Charging method: Wireless | IP rating: IPX7 | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, Cellular

Includes LTE connectivity

Always-on retina display

Made of 100% recycled aluminum

The GPS and Cellular Series 5 Apple Watch price starts at $499 / £499 / AU$799 for the 40mm model and goes up to $529 / £529 / AU$849 for the 44mm size.



The Series 5 smartwatch includes LTE connectivity which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away. You can stream music, make calls, receive notifications with just your Apple Watch. Apple Watch sales rarely take the separate cellular plan you must purchase for your LTE enabled smartwatch into account, so make sure you factor that cost into your decision.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple Watch Nike 5 GPS deals

Breathable sport band with an updated face design

OS: watchOS 6 | Compatibility: iOS | Display: 40mm and 44mm OLED | Processor: S5 dual-core | Onboard storage: 32GB | Battery: 18 hours | Charging method: Wireless | IP rating: IPX7 | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS

Updated face design

Breathable sport band

Audio-guided runs with the Nike Run app

The Apple Watch Nike Series 5 includes GPS technology and has a starting price of $399 / £399 / AU$649 for the 40mm model. If you're interested in GPS and cellular, the 40mm Nike+ Apple Watch price sits at $499 / £499 / AU$799.



The Apple Watch Nike allows you to track your workouts and listen to audio-guided runs with the Nike Run Club app. The sporty smartwatch also includes a new face that was inspired by the classic Nike Windrunner jacket design. The Apple Watch Nike 5 features the Nike Sport Band that is made of compression-molded perforations for breathability and comes in new color choices that include Pink, Desert Sand, and Royal Pulse.

Apple Watch 4 deals

The newest and best Apple Watch

OS: watchOS 6 | Compatibility: iOS | Display: 40mm and 44mm OLED | Processor: S4 dual-core | Onboard storage: 16GB | Battery: 18 hours | Charging method: Wireless | IP rating: IPX7 | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS

Larger display

Lightweight

More health and fitness features

Battery life not improved

The Series 4 Apple Watch price changes across each of the four variations: 40mm and 44mm sizes, and with or without cellular / LTE service. The 2018 model carries a newer, slimmer design than the previous Series 3 Apple Watch, with an increased screen size to boot. That means a generally more pleasing experience, from checking the time to tapping through menus and apps on a larger screen. This design is unchanged in the most recent Series 5 version, so if you're just looking for a bigger, more usable screen than previous models, these Apple Watch sales are for you.

That said, the Apple Watch Series 4 doesn't have the always-on Retina display so if you're looking to sneak a peek at the time you'll have to do the full wrist motion which can get a bit awkward. If you're choosing between the Series 4 and Series 3, you should also know that the Series 4 offers a 64-bit dual processor which doubles the speed of the previous model.

Compared to the Series 5, the Series 4 has a lot going for it when you take its price tag into consideration. If you opt for the cheaper, slightly older model you're only losing an improved optical heart sensor, the aforementioned always on display, and a compass application.

Apple Watch Series 3

A great watch at a lower price

OS: watchOS 6 | Compatibility: iOS | Display: 1.65" OLED | Processor: S3 dual-core | Onboard storage: 8GB | Battery: 18 hours | Charging method: Wireless | IP rating: IPX7 | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS Cellular

Altimeter

Cellular options

Music streaming with cellular

Good value for money

LTE isn't good value

Battery life needs to be longer

The regular Apple Watch 3 delivered minimal upgrade from the Series 2. Still, it remains a top-tier device in terms of fitness and longevity, with run and cycle tracking on board and a water-resistant casing for swimming, plus the a heart rate monitor on the underside. And the LTE version comes with cellular connectivity so you can use it independently from your phone.

You will be losing some of the design benefits of the 4 and 5 models by opting for this cheaper Apple Watch price. The smaller screen and case size doesn't hold you back, but there's a much nicer option on the market in the latest chassis design. The watch itself is slightly thicker, and runs on an older processor that won't have you blitzing through apps quite as quickly.

Nevertheless, the Apple Watch 3 still stands as a strong smartwatch solution, especially if you're looking for something cheaper to use for fitness or music only. It's far more affordable than the later models while still offering the latest software. Essentially, Apple Watch sales will centre around this essential feature set that offers amazing value for money.

Apple Watch 2 deals

Fitness takes over the Apple Watch

OS: watchOS 6 | Compatibility: iOS | Display: 1.53" OLED | Processor: S2 dual-core | Onboard storage: 8GB (only 2GB and 75MB allowed for music and photos, respectively) | Battery: 18 hours | Charging method: Wireless | IP rating: IPX7 | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC

Water-resistant

GPS onboard

Expensive

Lack of useful apps

The Apple Watch 2 isn't being sold by Apple, but it's still being pushed around by various retailers for those who want an older watch on the cheap. It includes specs and features not available on the cheaper Apple Watch Series 1. This includes GPS tracking, a brighter screen and waterproof specs that allow you to wear it in the pool.

The Series 2 Apple Watch price is half that of the later models but so is its feature list. For around $250/£250 you're receiving a stripped-down list of the most essential Apple Watch features, but it's worth remembering that they're still strong features for your money. It would be difficult to find more integration with iPhone applications for that price anywhere else, but you could be spending a little more cash for a lot more features with the newer models.

Apple Watch band/strap deals

Bands are not one-size-fits-all-budgets

Wide variety of sizes, colors and prices

Incredibly easy to slide onto your Watch

Can't use normal watch straps

Official Apple Watch bands are pricey

Your Apple Watch literally isn’t complete without the best deals on Apple Watch bands. They make the geeky smartwatch stylish enough to show off to late adopters.

In fact, you’re going to want multiple cheap Apple Watch straps simply because more elegant bands are far from ideal for the gym. Vice versa, Sport Bands don’t cut it at the fancy dinner table.

Everyday in the news, we see new cheap Apple Watch bands trying to become the de facto alternative to the more expensive, official Apple Watch bands, and they’re usually just as good. Trust us, buying a trio of third-party, lookalike Apple Watch bands for the price of one official strap is a relief after paying so much for the smartwatch itself.