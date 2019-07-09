Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II announced

Canon's PowerShot G5 X found a lot of love among enthusiasts wanting a DSLR-like shooting experience inside a far more compact form, but the company has now updated the model with a second-generation follow-up – and it's a fair bit different.



We've already spent some time with the new camera, so check out our hands-on Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II review.

The PowerShot G5 X Mark II is the first Canon camera of its kind to have a pop-up EVF inside a compact body. This is released via a catch to its side, and needs to be pulled back before being used, a setup that apes the likes of the Sony RX100 Mark III, RX100 Mark IV and RX100 Mark V models.

The viewfinder itself is a 0.39-inch type EVF with a 2.36 million-dot resolution and an option to boost its refresh rate to a 120fps with the Smoothness Priority mode. It also has a 20mm eye point and promises no blackout, and it's joined by a 3-inch, 1.04 million-dot touchscreen that can be adjusted to face the front.

The sensor, processing engine and lens have all changed too. The sensor is a 20.1MP stacked CMOS design, while the processor is the familiar DIGIC 8 engine that has featured in the likes of the EOS M50 and EOS RP mirrorless cameras, as well as the EOS Rebel SL3 / EOS 250D DSLR.

This engine also allows for 4K video recording with no crop factor, as well as the same 30fps Raw Shooting burst mode as the camera's launch partner, the PowerShot G7 X Mark III.

With regards to its optics, the camera sports a new 5x optical zoom lens that travels between 35mm-equivalent focal lengths of 24-120mm, with an aperture of f/1.8-2.8. To help ensure nicely rounded defocused points of light, the diaphragm inside it is made up of nine blades.

Battery life is rated at a middling 230 shots per charge, although USB charging is possible. It's also possible to shoot while the battery is being charged, which is very welcome considering how rare a feature this is.

The PowerShot G5 X Mark II will hit shelves during August, and will arrive with an asking price of £849.99 in the UK, $899 in the US and AU$1,430 in Australia.