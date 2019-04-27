August pausing sales of its View doorbell over Wi-Fi problems

Bad news if you were planning to pick up an August View Doorbell Camera in the near future – the product has been pulled from the virtual and physical shelves while the manufacturer investigates Wi-Fi connectivity problems.

"We are aware of some performance challenges in specific user environments," says August. We did in fact note some connection issues in our own hands-on review.

"In order to fully evaluate the user feedback, implement critical improvements, run further testing, and keep our commitment to you, we are pausing shipping of the August View," adds the official statement.

The device will return at an unspecified date, August is promising, so watch this space for a relaunch once the problems have been fixed.

Get your money back

The August View has only been on sale for a few weeks. If you've already picked one up, you can return it to the place you bought it for a full refund.

Alternatively you can keep the doorbell and get a full refund if you're prepared to give August some help in troubleshooting the connectivity problem and getting it fixed – follow the link here for details.

With decent competition from the likes of Nest and Ring, August is going to be hoping the issue gets resolved sooner rather than later, so the device can be put back on sale.

"When you purchase an August product, you trust us with the most important parts of your life: your home and your family," says the company. "We value your trust greatly and it is our top priority."

