Philips debuts Made for Android headphones

Philips has ramped up its Android-friendly audio offering, with a new line of headsets and a GoGear Connect media player.

Philips has been keen to show that it can provide the same range of quality for Android devices as its popular Apple range and that means headphones and a Wi-Fi enabled media player.

The latter certainly bears scrutiny, with the GoGear Connect 3.5 bringing 720p HD video, Skype and Android market apps.

The MP4 player also boasts Philips' FullSound and Surround for Movies technology and has a UK release date of April 2012.

Headsets

Then there are the Android headsets featuring customisable controls and easy call and music management.

"Never miss a beat – or a call – with the bold, personalized sound of Philips Made for Android Headsets – a first-of-its-kind line designed to deliver a customized, hands-free experience specifically for Android users," explains Philips.

The headsets are expected to surface in the UK in the second quarter of the year.