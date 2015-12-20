Here's how to get a lightsaber progress bar in Spotify

If you haven't heard, there's a brand new Star Wars film out in cinemas, and tech firms are falling over themselves to jump on the bandwagon. The latest Star Wars-themed easter egg we've spotted: a lightsaber progress bar in Spotify.

Fire up the desktop client, have a look for the Complete Star Wars Soundtrack in Spotify's library, and start playing. You should see the progress bar change to a lightsaber - click on the hilt and you can switch between different models and colours.

The effect stays in place no matter what you're listening to until you restart Spotify. If you don't want to make a detour to the Star Wars soundtrack first, type "THX1138" into the search box to get the same result - that's a nod to the first film George Lucas directed.

It's not the first time Spotify has shown its love of that galaxy far, far away this Christmas: a few days ago it unveiled a new site for matching you with a Star Wars character based on your listening history.