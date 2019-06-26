Amazon Prime Day Australia date confirmed – will last an epic 65 hours

The official Amazon Prime Day 2019 dates have been announced, and just as we'd suspected it's happening bang in the middle of July – specifically, across July 15 and July 16.

Although we only got 36 hours last year to cram in as much shopping as possible, this year Amazon has extended the official coverage to 48 hours and, with Aussies also getting access to a selection of US-based Amazon deals this year, we'll have the longest Prime Day event in the world, totalling 65 hours all up.

Kicking off at 00:01 on Monday, July 15, Aussie shoppers will be the first in the world to get in on the sweet Prime Day discounts from the local Amazon Australia page, but once the official Australian deals have wrapped up, you can still snag US-based bargains from Amazon AU's Global Store which will host Prime Day savings for another 17 hours – i.e. until the event ends in the US.

As we saw last year, there'll be wide range of regular deals going live over the entire period, as well as time-limited Lightning Deals on particularly hot items and in-demand gear – everything from Nintendo Switch and Sony PlayStation consoles to hard drives, powerbanks and drones, and plenty in between.

Amazon Prime

Of course, in order to make the most out of this Prime Day, you'll need to sign up for Amazon Prime. This will net you access to all the deals and discounts that will be going live over that huge Prime Day window, but that's not all.

Amazon Prime members will get free expedited delivery on millions of domestically-purchased items, which will get your packages to you within two business days.

You'll also get exclusive access to Lightning Deals, not to mention the whole range of Prime Day savings, as well as subscriptions to Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Prime Reading, Twitch Prime, and Prime Music.

Check out our dedicated article for a full rundown on the specific benefits of Amazon Prime in Australia.

If you haven't signed up for Prime in the past, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial right now that will see you through the Prime Day period – it's priced at $6.99 per month, or $59 per year.

Expect big Prime Day deals on Amazon products

What will be on sale for Prime Day on July 15 and 16? Amazon says Prime members will also see dramatic deals on Alexa-enabled devices, claiming they'll be the "biggest Prime Day deals ever" on such hardware.

That of course foreshadows big price drops on Amazon Echo speakers, plus the Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Kindle devices.

In total, there will be more than one million deals globally, according to Amazon, and they'll launch throughout the two-day event.

Amazon intends to keep Aussies coming back to its website for 65 hours, but to find the best tech deals we'd suggest hitting up our Amazon Prime Day 2019 guide for a curated list hand-picked by our editors.