All-new Amazon Echo speakers sport unusual spherical design

Amazon has launched a number of new Echo speakers, with unusual spherical designs that set them apart from most smart speakers you can buy in 2020.

The new smart speakers include the All-new Echo, All-new Echo Dot, All-new Echo Dot with Clock, and All-new Echo Dot Kids Edition – all of which look more like mini basketballs than Alexa speakers.

The new Echo is wrapped in a fabric grille like its predecessors, and features an Alexa light ring around its base.

According to Amazon, it can automatically adapt to the acoustics of your room, and has a soundstage inspired by the Echo Studio. At $99.99, its the same price as the previous Echo was when it launched in 2019 – if that's the same for other territories, you can expect the new Echo to cost £89.99 / AU$149.

Amazon's Echo speakers come with the brand's voice assistant Alexa built-in – and the new Echo should be better at responding to your queries thanks to a AZ1 Neural edge processor that Amazon says provides "2x faster voice processing".



This is a developing story, keep checking back as we update this story with new details.