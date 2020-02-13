AC Milan vs Juventus live stream: watch the Coppa Italia semi-final from anywhere

Italian football bragging rights and a shot at domestic cup glory are on the line tonight as Serie A leaders Juventus go head-to-head with AC Milan in the Coppa Italia semi-finals. Our guide explains all the easiest ways to watch Juventus vs AC Milan via live stream, helping you to follow all the action from anywhere in the world.

AC Milan vs Juventus live stream - where and when The first leg of the AC Milan vs Juventus Coppa Italia semi-final takes place at the stunning San Siro stadium in Milan. Kick-off is schedule for 8.45pm local time (CET), which is 7.45pm for those tuning in from the UK, and 2.45pm ET or 11.45am PT for soccer fans in the States.

Both of the storied Italians sides will be keen to put one foot in the Coppa Italia final this Thursday, but for AC Milan, the Italian cup competition represents one last chance to salvage an otherwise lost season.

Under-fire manager Stefano Pioli and his AC team currently find themselves a disappointing 10th place in the Serie A table, and just last weekend suffered a crushing 4-2 to bitter local rivals Inter - despite having a 2-0 lead at one point in the match.

Juventus, on the other hand, are the current league leaders as the season approaches squeaky bum time. While coach Maurizio Sarri is also facing considerable scrutiny from the Old Lady faithful, the fact is Juve could still comfortably secure a domestic double and are in the Champions League last 16. With star player Cristiano Ronaldo in a rich vein of goal-scoring form, they certainly enter this match as favorites and give us every reason to watch Serie A right down to the final whistle this year.

How to live stream AC Milan vs Juventus wherever you are

Read on if you're an Italian football fan based in the UK, US, Australia or Canada, as we'll tell you the best ways to watch AC Milan vs Juventus tonight (spoiler alert, it's ESPN+ in the US).

However, if you're away from home for whatever reason, you'll likely discover that you can't access your usual football or soccer broadcasting service. Online football streams tend to be geo-blocked, meaning they can only be accessed in the country of origin, but there is a workaround. The only legal way we know of getting around this is to use a VPN, which certainly beats trying to find a dodgy feed online.

A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is software that effectively let's you change the location of the IP address on your laptop, phone, tablet or anything else really. We've tested loads of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN out there right now. ExpressVPN is our #1 top rated VPN thanks to its smooth connections, robust security and sheer amount of international servers. Plus, it can be used in conjunction with a range of devices including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, games consoles, etc. Check out Express VPN with a 30-day money back guarantee or sign up for a year for 49% off and an extra 3 months free. ExpressVPN is super simple to operate once installed - just fire it up, select your server location and your device will think it's somewhere completely different. And VPNs are also great for staying secure online and getting around restricted websites.

How to watch AC Milan vs Juventus: live stream tonight's soccer in the US

ESPN+ is where it's at for watching Italian football in the US this season - including today's big match. The broadcasting giant's online subscription platform seems to add more and more sports to its roster all the time, hosting big-ticket tennis, soccer, MMA and boxing events. It costs only $4.99 per month - so not huge sums, and less than streaming services like Netflix (and a lot less than cable). That lets you watch online, but also via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. Click this link to head over to ESPN+ and sign up

If you have ESPN+ but are trying to watch the match from overseas, then using a US VPN will allow you to watch all your domestic sports coverage from abroad.

How to stream AC Milan vs Juventus live in the UK

AC Milan vs Juventus will be broadcast by BT Sport in the UK. Coverage starts at 7.30pm GMT on BT Sport 2, which means subscribers to the service can easily live stream the match using the BT Sport app. There's now also the option to buy a BT Sport monthly pass, which costs just £25 a month and will let you watch Milan vs Juventus tonight - as well as giving you the ability to watch the Champions League as it enters the last 16 and tantalising fixtures such as Liverpool vs Athletico Madrid. Any BT Sport customers who aren't in the UK for tonight's match can still live stream AC Milan vs Juventus by using a VPN. This perfectly legal software service allows you to relocate your IP back to a UK location and watch the match as if you were back at home.

How to live stream AC Milan vs Juventus soccer in Canada

Canadian soccer fans can watch AC Milan vs Juventus tonight using the FloFC streaming platform. It's relatively affordable, with plans starting from just $12.49 a month, and is available across a wide range of platforms, including Android, iOS, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV. As well as Italian football, FloFC also offers access to loads of MLS matches, making it a great option for soccer fans in North America. If you 're already hip to FloFC but are currently outside of Canada, just follow the VPN route to point your IP back to somewhere like Toronto and use the service as you normally would at home.

AC Milan vs Juventus live stream: can I watch tonight's match in Australia?

Sadly, tonight's Milan vs Juventus match isn't being aired in Australia - possibly because it has a slightly unsociable kick-off time of 6.45am AEDT on Friday morning. Italian football fans Down Under generally have better luck when it comes to live streams, with beIN Sport offering exclusive live coverage of most Serie A fixtures. That means that if you do subscribe to beIN Sport and find yourself abroad, you can still use a service like ExpressVPN to watch games just like if you were at home. Even if you're out of luck today.

