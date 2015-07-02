How to watch Women's World Cup 2015 final

Some fans might be feeling a sense of déjà vu with 2011 defending champs Japan and USA to face-off once again in the FIFA Women's World Cup final.

This 2015 rematch is set for Sunday, July 5, in Vancouver, Canada at 7pm EST (Monday 12 am GMT/Monday 9 am AEST).

For those of us who aren't in Canada, we've put together a list of sites where you can watch Team USA take on Team Japan in the final.

How to watch in the US

State-side viewers have a handful options to watch their team attempt to take the trophy this year. Unfortunately, you'll need a subscription in some form or another for all.

On the good ol' TV, you can see the match on Fox Sports or the Spanish channel NBC Universo.

Streaming options will be limited to Fox Sports Go and NBC Deportes (in Spanish), and both require cable subscriptions. You can also watch the game online on Fox Soccer 2 Go, though this app also requires you to sign up for a subscription.

How to watch in the UK

Across the pond, viewers can watch the match on the cable network channel British EuroSport 1 and BBC Two as well as online at BBC Sport. The match will available for catch-up viewing on BBC iPlayer.

How to watch in Australia

Aussies can catch a live broadcast of the match, hopefully with a cup of coffee at hand, on free-to-air SBS One. The live stream will also be available on the SBS football portal.